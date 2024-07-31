Premier Energy gets EUR 61 mln loan from Vista Bank and Optima Bank for EUR 88 mln wind park acquisition in Romania

Premier Energy gets EUR 61 mln loan from Vista Bank and Optima Bank for EUR 88 mln wind park acquisition in Romania. Vista Bank (Romania) and Optima Bank (Greece) arranged a syndicated loan of EUR 61 million for Premier Energy Group (BVB: PE), one of the fastest-growing energy infrastructure holdings in Southeast Europe. Premier Energy will use the facility of EUR 61 million to finance the acquisition of (...)