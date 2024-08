Competition Council Looks Into OMV Petrom’s Acquisition Of Tenersolar Park, Enerintens Solar, CIL PV Plant

Competition Council Looks Into OMV Petrom's Acquisition Of Tenersolar Park, Enerintens Solar, CIL PV Plant. The Competition Council is analyzing the transaction through which OMV Petrom SA intends to acquire, together with RES Terranet Holding SRL, the companies Tenersolar Park SRL, Enerintens Solar SRL and CIL PV Plant SRL.