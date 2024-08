PwC Romania: Romania Capital Market Hit over RON300B Bourse Capitalization in 2023, Up over 45%

The Romanian capital market reached a bourse capitalization of over RON300 billion in 2023, up over 45% from 2022 amid the successful listing of Hidroelectrica, in line with the latest PwC Romania report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]