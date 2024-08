PPC Renewables Starts Construction Of New Wind Power Plant, In Vaslui County

PPC Renewables, the subsidiary fully owned by PPC Group, has started the construction of a new wind power plant with an installed capacity of 140 MW, in the locality of Deleni, in Vaslui County.