Leroy Merlin Seeks To Open Five New Stores In Romania Until 2026. Do-it-yourself (DIY) store chain Leroy Merlin Romania is planning to open five new stores until 2026, including a unit in the town of Pitesti, in the fall of 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]