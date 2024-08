NN Pensii Exits Shareholding Structure Of Eurofins

NN Pensii Exits Shareholding Structure Of Eurofins. NN Pensii, Romania's largest Pillar II private pension fund, has exited the shareholding structure of French company Eurofins, where it had a RON105 million investment, being the only foreign direct investment in stocks, as per data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]