Agroland Group Owner, Horia Cardos, Sells RON8M Worth Of Shares Via Private Placement

Agroland Group Owner, Horia Cardos, Sells RON8M Worth Of Shares Via Private Placement. On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Bucharest Stock Exchange system recorded transactions worth almost RON8 million with 5.68 million shares of Agroland Business System (stock symbol: AG.RO), at a price of RON1.4 per unit, lower by 5.4% than the market price, as per stock market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]