Mutual Funds In Romania Hit Record High Of Over 700,000 Investors: 192,000 Clients Joined In Just One Year.

The industry of local mutual funds has seen a significant increase in investor numbers over the last year, from 511,900 clients in June 2023 to 703,570 clients in June 2024, which translates into a 37.4% advance or 191,700 more investors during the analyzed period, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...)