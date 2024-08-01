Nokian Tyres gets EUR 150 million loan from EIB for zero-emissions plant in Romania

Nokian Tyres gets EUR 150 million loan from EIB for zero-emissions plant in Romania. Finland-based Nokian Tyres has received a EUR 150 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of a plant in the northwestern Romanian city of Oradea. The plant, described as "the world's first plant for producing passenger car tyres without emitting carbon (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]