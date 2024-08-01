Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race

Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race. Romanian swimmer David Popovici has won the bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. Popovici had a time of 47:49, behind Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, who took the silver with a time of 47:48. The gold medal went to China’s Pan Zhanle, who set a 100m (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]