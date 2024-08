Vatis Tech Aims for EUR1M Annual Recurrent Revenues in 2024

Vatis Tech Aims for EUR1M Annual Recurrent Revenues in 2024. Local startup Vatis Tech, which has created a speech recognition software solution, targets 1 million annual recurrent revenues at end-2024, as it has recently launched a new vocal recognition technology that automatically identifies as many as 90 languages, allowing it to attract clients worldwide. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]