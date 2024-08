Foreign Remittances Hit Record High of EUR6.5B in 2023, Matching FDI

Foreign Remittances Hit Record High of EUR6.5B in 2023, Matching FDI. In 2023, Romanians working abroad sent home EUR6.5 billion, EUR350 million more than in 2022. By comparison, foreign direct investments plunged, from over EUR11 billion in 2022, to just EUR6.6 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]