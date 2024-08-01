 
August 1, 2024

Turkish investment fund valued at USD 2 billion appoints Romanian to lead expansion
The Turkish investment fund Metis Ventures, focused on the IT niche and currently holding nearly USD 2 billion in portfolio assets, appointed Romanian Mircea Ghi?? to lead its expansion operations in Central and Eastern Europe. Mircea Ghi?? was the country manager for Romania at tech (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

TotalSoft Group Eyes Over EUR34M Turnover In 2024, Up 11% YoY TotalSoft Group, one of the largest software developers in Romania, targets an annual 11% increase in its consolidated turnover in 2024, up to nearly EUR34.5 million at the end of the year, as per data provided by TotalSoft representatives in a press statement.

Ilinka Kajgana, Chief Risk Officer At BCR, Takes Over Similar Role At Erste Bank Austria Starting August 1 Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) announces that, starting August 1, 2024, Ilinka Kajgana, Chief Risk Officer at BCR, will assume a new responsibility within Erste Group.

Finance Ministry Raises Nearly RON2B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On August 1 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON2.08 billion from banks on Thursday (August 1), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.18% and 6.72%, respectively.

Chimcomplex Unveils New Structure Of Its Board Of Directors Chemicals producer and supplier Chimcomplex Borzesti (stock symbol: CRC.RO) announced in a stock market report on August 1 the new structure of its Board of Directors, which was elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 31.

Competition Council Looks Into Kinstellar's Acquisition Of Noerr Romania Romania's Competition Council is analyzing the transaction through which the Kinstellar Network, through Kinstellar SPARL, intends to acquire Noerr Romania which comprises SPRL Menzer & Bachmann – Noerr and Noerr Finance & Tax SRL.

Romania Gets EIB Support For World's First Zero-Emission Tire Plant The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Nokian Tyres a total of EUR150 million for the construction in Romania of the world’s first plant for producing passenger car tires without emitting carbon dioxide (CO2).

Romania Forex Reserves Narrow To EUR63.57B In July 2024 Romania's foreign exchange reserves decreased by EUR813 million over the course of July 2024, down to EUR63.57 billion at the end of the month, compared with EUR64.39B at end-June 2024, central bank data showed on Thursday (August 1, 2024).

 


