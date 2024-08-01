TotalSoft Group Eyes Over EUR34M Turnover In 2024, Up 11% YoYTotalSoft Group, one of the largest software developers in Romania, targets an annual 11% increase in its consolidated turnover in 2024, up to nearly EUR34.5 million at the end of the year, as per data provided by TotalSoft representatives in a press statement.
Chimcomplex Unveils New Structure Of Its Board Of DirectorsChemicals producer and supplier Chimcomplex Borzesti (stock symbol: CRC.RO) announced in a stock market report on August 1 the new structure of its Board of Directors, which was elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 31.
Romania Forex Reserves Narrow To EUR63.57B In July 2024Romania's foreign exchange reserves decreased by EUR813 million over the course of July 2024, down to EUR63.57 billion at the end of the month, compared with EUR64.39B at end-June 2024, central bank data showed on Thursday (August 1, 2024).