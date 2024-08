InteRo Development Property Starts Works for Mixed-Use Project SkyLight Residence

InteRo Development Property Starts Works for Mixed-Use Project SkyLight Residence. InteRo Property Development, owned by Topolinski family of Canadian investors, is starting construction works for mixed-use project SkyLight Residence, located in Obor area, on the land plot of former Aversa plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]