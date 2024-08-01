Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: New Demand for Industrial and Logistic Spaces Cumulates 52% of Contracted Space Volume in H1/2024

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: New Demand for Industrial and Logistic Spaces Cumulates 52% of Contracted Space Volume in H1/2024. Companies in the first half of this year leased industrial and logistic spaces with a total area of 410,500 square meters, down 25% from the year-earlier period. In terms of new demand, not including renegotiation contracts, this cumulated 52% of the volume of contracted spaces, namely 213,000 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]