BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI drops into contraction territory after brief period of recovery in the second quarter
Aug 1, 2024
New orders down solidly after three successive months of growth Cost pressures up and purchasing quantities down Stocks of purchases depleted at fastest rate in series history Romania's manufacturing sector endured some challenges entering the second half of the year. A fresh decline in new (...)
