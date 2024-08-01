Eden Capital Development officially launches Cortina Elysium, a high-end residential project located in the north of Bucharest and starts apartment sales

Eden Capital Development officially launches Cortina Elysium, a high-end residential project located in the north of Bucharest and starts apartment sales. Eden Capital Development officially announces Cortina Elysium, the newest residential project in the portfolio, and launches the apartment sales. The project is in an advanced stage of construction and is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026. Cortina Elysium is strategically (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]