InteRo starts construction works at its EUR 1 bln mixed-use project in Bucharest

InteRo starts construction works at its EUR 1 bln mixed-use project in Bucharest. InteRo Property Development, owned by the Canadian Topolinski investors family, started the construction works at its EUR 1 billion, mixed-use project SkyLight Residence in the Obor area of Bucharest. Phase 1 of the project will deliver 551 apartments within seven buildings. As construction (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]