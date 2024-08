Romanians abroad are sending as much money back home as FDIs

Romanians abroad are sending as much money back home as FDIs. In 2023, Romanians in the diaspora sent EUR 6.5 billion back home, EUR 350 million more than in 2022. In comparison, foreign direct investments fell sharply, from over EUR 11 billion in 2022 to only EUR 6.6 billion, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR). As such, Romanians abroad (...)