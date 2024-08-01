Polish fund bValue eyes Romania, CEE for investments in software, IT, and e-commerce

Polish growth private equity fund bValue has recently raised its third fund of EUR 90 million and is now seeking investment opportunities across Central and Eastern Europe. With a strong focus on software, IT services, and e-commerce, bValue is particularly keen on exploring the Romanian (...)