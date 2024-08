Competition Council Looks Into Kinstellar’s Acquisition Of Noerr Romania

Competition Council Looks Into Kinstellar’s Acquisition Of Noerr Romania. Romania's Competition Council is analyzing the transaction through which the Kinstellar Network, through Kinstellar SPARL, intends to acquire Noerr Romania which comprises SPRL Menzer & Bachmann – Noerr and Noerr Finance & Tax SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]