Romania Forex Reserves Narrow To EUR63.57B In July 2024

Romania Forex Reserves Narrow To EUR63.57B In July 2024. Romania's foreign exchange reserves decreased by EUR813 million over the course of July 2024, down to EUR63.57 billion at the end of the month, compared with EUR64.39B at end-June 2024, central bank data showed on Thursday (August 1, 2024). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]