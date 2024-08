NNDKP Assists Globant With Merger Of Two Romanian Subsidiaries

NNDKP Assists Globant With Merger Of Two Romanian Subsidiaries. NNDKP has recently advised Globant, an IT and software development company present in 33 countries with more than 29,000 employees worldwide, throughout the entire process of merging two Romanian subsidiaries – Pentalog Romania S.R.L. and Pentalog HR Romania S.R.L. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]