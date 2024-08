TotalSoft Group Eyes Over EUR34M Turnover In 2024, Up 11% YoY

TotalSoft Group Eyes Over EUR34M Turnover In 2024, Up 11% YoY. TotalSoft Group, one of the largest software developers in Romania, targets an annual 11% increase in its consolidated turnover in 2024, up to nearly EUR34.5 million at the end of the year, as per data provided by TotalSoft representatives in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]