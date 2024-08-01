Transgaz Signs Syndicated Loan Contract For RON1.93M To Ensure Financing For Investment Projects

Transgaz Signs Syndicated Loan Contract For RON1.93M To Ensure Financing For Investment Projects. Romania's SNTGN Transgaz SA, the technical operator of the National Gas Transmission System, signed a syndicated loan contract for a total amount of RON1.93 billion to ensure financing for several investment projects included in the National Gas Transmission System Development Plan, the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]