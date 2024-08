Flextronics Romania Reports RON757.9M Turnover For 2023, Up 14.6% YoY

Flextronics Romania Reports RON757.9M Turnover For 2023, Up 14.6% YoY. Flextronics Romania, the local subsidiary of the Singapore-based Flex Group (Flextronics), which manufactures components for communications, IT and medical equipment, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON757.9 million (EUR153.2 million), up 14.6% from RON661 million (EUR134 million) reported in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]