Benchmark Electronics Romania's 2023 Turnover Down 13.4% YoY To RON687.6M

Benchmark Electronics Romania's 2023 Turnover Down 13.4% YoY To RON687.6M. Benchmark Electronics Romania, specializing in the production of electronic equipment and subassemblies for electronic equipment, reported a turnover of RON687.6 million (EUR139 million) for 2023, down 13.4% from RON794.6 million (EUR161.1 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]