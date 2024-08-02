Sphera Franchise Group invests EUR 1 million in the first KFC Drive Thru unit in Craiova

Sphera Franchise Group invests EUR 1 million in the first KFC Drive Thru unit in Craiova. Sphera Franchise Group, the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, continues the development of its restaurant portfolio with the inauguration of the first KFC Drive-Thru in Craiova. The new unit, which required an investment of approx 1 million euro, is the fifth opened in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]