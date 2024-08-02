 
August 2, 2024

Bucharest events: Art Safari's upcoming edition spotlights women artists
Aug 2, 2024

Bucharest events: Art Safari's upcoming edition spotlights women artists.

Art Safari's forthcoming edition, set to take place between September 6 and December 15 at Dacia-Romania Palace, will celebrate women who have made "an impressive contribution to Romanian art and culture." Among the exhibitions that are part of the program, one will focus on Queen Marie of (...)

