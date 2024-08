EU Mission on Cancer goes on tour in Romania

EU Mission on Cancer goes on tour in Romania. The EU Cancer Mission Roadshow, scheduled to tour Romania until September, will make its first stop in the country in Brezoi, in Vâlcea county, on August 2. The European campaign aims to disseminate information, raise awareness, and promote early cancer detection and prevention. The caravan, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]