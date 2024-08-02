Digi Communications Buys Nowo Communications, Portugal's 4th Largest Telecom Operator in EUR150M Deal

Digi Communications Buys Nowo Communications, Portugal's 4th Largest Telecom Operator in EUR150M Deal. Telecom operator Dgi, controlled by entrepreneur Zoltan Teszari, has signed a EUR150 million purchase agreement with Britain’s Lorca JVCO for Nowo Communications, the fourth largest telecom operator in Portugal, with 270,000 mobile telephony clients and 130,000 fixed telecom ones. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]