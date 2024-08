Cosmetics Maker Cahm Europe Budgets 37% Growth for 2024

Cosmetics Maker Cahm Europe Budgets 37% Growth for 2024. Cahm Europe, a Romanian producer of cosmetics particularly destined to hotels and the hospitality industry, has for 2024 budgeted RON41 million turnover, around one third higher than in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]