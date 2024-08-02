Romanian telecom group Digi expands operations in Portugal with EUR 150 mln acquisition

Romanian telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) has reached an agreement with Portuguese company LORCA for the acquisition of Portuguese telecom operator Cabonitel. Digi will take over 100% of Cabointel's shares at a valuation of EUR 150 million, the group announced in a BVB report.