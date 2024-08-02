BlackPeak Capital, Catalyst Romania lead EUR 10 million round for Leanpay

BlackPeak Capital, Catalyst Romania lead EUR 10 million round for Leanpay. Leanpay, the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Point-of-Sale (POS) lending platform, has secured EUR 10 million in a Series B funding round led by BlackPeak Capital, followed by Catalyst Romania Fund II, both as new investors. They were joined by South Central Ventures and Lead Ventures, which had (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]