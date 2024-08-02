Romania’s Transgaz secures EUR 388 mln syndicated loan to finance gas network development plan

Romania’s Transgaz secures EUR 388 mln syndicated loan to finance gas network development plan. UniCredit Bank Romania has successfully coordinated a syndicated loan of approximately RON 1.93 billion (EUR 388 mlb) for state-controlled Transgaz (BVB: TGN), the technical operator of Romania's gas transport system. The loan aims to support the Development Plan of the National Natural Gas (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]