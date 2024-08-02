BCR reports 18% profit growth in H1 2024 due to increased customer business

BCR reports 18% profit growth in H1 2024 due to increased customer business. Banca Comercial? Român? (BCR), the second-biggest lender in Romania, part of the Austrian Erste Bank Group, has announced strong financial results for the first half of 2024, showcasing significant growth across key performance indicators. The bank recorded a net profit of RON 1,314 million (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]