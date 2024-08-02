Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania for NATO-led air policing missions

A Spanish Air Force Detachment deployed in Romania will carry out over the next four months, alongside Romanian military, NATO-led air policing missions, the Defense Ministry announced. A ceremony to certify the detachment is scheduled to take place on August 6 at the Mihail Kogãlniceanu Air (...)