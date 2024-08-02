Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian team wins silver in women's coxless pair race

Romanian rowers Ioana Vrînceanu and Roxana Anghel have won the silver medal in the women's coxless pair final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Romanian team finished with a time of 7:02.97, behind the Netherlands team, who had a time of 6:58.67, and ahead of the Australian team, who finished (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]