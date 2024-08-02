Romania committed to digitalizing 36 public services by 2025, minister says

Romania committed to digitalizing 36 public services by 2025, minister says. Romania's minister of research, Bogdan Ivan, recently stated that the Government has committed to digitalizing 36 public services by the end of 2025. He added that seventeen are already included in the public services hub presented at the National Trade Register Office on Thursday. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]