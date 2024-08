BCR Group H1/2024 Net Profit Up 18.3% To RON1.31B

BCR Group H1/2024 Net Profit Up 18.3% To RON1.31B. BCR Group, which includes the second largest bank on the local market, in the first half of 2024 generated net profit worth RON1.31 billion (EUR264 million), up 18.3% from the H1/2023 gain amid rising lending and revenues. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]