Bucharest subway company launches online platform for recharging access cards

Bucharest subway company launches online platform for recharging access cards. Metrorex, the company operating the Bucharest subway, has announced the launch of the platform card.metrorex.ro for recharging contactless subway access cards. The service is only available to weekly, monthly, six-month, and annual subscriptions so far. To benefit from the platform's service, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]