Electrica Attracts Extra EUR200M In Non-Reimbursable Financing Via Modernization Fund

Electrica Attracts Extra EUR200M In Non-Reimbursable Financing Via Modernization Fund. Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (EL.RO) announced in a stock market report on August 2 that its subsidiary Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER) attracted an additional EUR200 million in non-reimbursable financing through the Modernization Fund. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]