Sphera Franchise Group Opens KFC Drive Thru Restaurant In Craiova In Wake Of EUR1M Investment

Sphera Franchise Group Opens KFC Drive Thru Restaurant In Craiova In Wake Of EUR1M Investment. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the company that manages KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants locally, continues the development of its restaurant portfolio with the opening of the first KFC Drive Thru restaurant in the city of Craiova, where the company already has three units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]