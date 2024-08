JT Grup Oil Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market As Of August 6

JT Grup Oil Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market As Of August 6. Fuel wholesaler JT Grup Oil, which owns the newest private oil product terminal in Constanta harbor, announced in a press statement on August 2 that it would be listing its shares on the Multilateral Trading System (the AeRO market) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, starting Tuesday (August 6). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]