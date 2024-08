Alpha Bank Romania's Net Profit Flat At EUR23M YoY In H1/2024

Alpha Bank Romania's Net Profit Flat At EUR23M YoY In H1/2024. Alpha Bank Romania, ranked among Romania's top ten largest banks by assets, ended the first half of 2024 with net profit of EUR23 million, similar to the level reported in the same period of 2023, and its total assets increased by 6% to over EUR4.6 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]