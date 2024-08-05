Romania’s utility group Electrica gets EUR 200 mn grant from Modernisation Fund

Romania's utility group Electrica gets EUR 200 mn grant from Modernisation Fund. Utility company Electrica, where the Romanian state is the largest shareholder (49.8%), announced in a note to investors that its subsidiary Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER) was given a EUR 200mn non-reimbursable (grant) financing through the Modernisation Fund, representing 80% of (...)