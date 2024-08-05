Romania’s industrial price inflation turns positive in June on higher energy prices

Romania's industrial price inflation turns positive in June on higher energy prices. The industrial price index in Romania rose by 1.9% over the three months in Q2 (Apr-Jun), driven by the 4.4% rise in the energy prices, and the annual industrial price inflation turned into the positive area (+1.1% y/y in June) after nearly a year in the negative territory. However, a more (...)