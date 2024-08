STC Partners Buys 4,400-Sqm Land Plot from Olaru Family for EUR7.2M

STC Partners, the developer run by Adi Steiner, former project manager at Strabag Romania, has signed with Olaru family for the acquisition of a 4,400-sqm land plot on Ferdinand boulevard 72-78.