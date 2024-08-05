Romanian Airline Tarom Carried Just 900,000 Passengers in H1/2024, Announces Turnaround Plan

Romanian Airline Tarom Carried Just 900,000 Passengers in H1/2024, Announces Turnaround Plan. State-owned airline Tarom, which has been struggling for over a decade to return into the black, in the first half of this year carried only 900,000 passengers and has announced a turnaround plan that envisages route optimization, commercial policy adjustment and fleet renewal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]